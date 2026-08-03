BMG acquires Andrew Stockdale's interests in Wolfmother catalogue

BMG has acquired Andrew Stockdale's publishing, recorded music royalties and neighbouring rights interests in the catalogue of Australian rock band Wolfmother.

The acquisition builds on BMG’s longstanding partnership with Stockdale, having served as his global publisher since 2016.

Over more than two decades, Grammy-winning band Wolfmother’s music has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and become a fixture across radio, streaming platforms, live performance, film, television, and gaming.

Andrew Stockdale said: “Heath Johns is a legend of the Australian music industry with an extensive reach across international markets. His enthusiasm for Wolfmother’s music has been there from the original demos to Joker being played at huge sporting events.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to have my share of the catalogue than BMG. We appreciate the amazing syncs BMG has created over the years, helping cement Wolfmother’s music in popular culture, and we’re looking forward to seeing what opportunities await with the great team at BMG.”

Acquisitions with long-term clients are about more than transactional investments, they're a reflection of partnerships built on creativity, trust and consistently delivering beyond expectations Heath Johns

Heath Johns, president, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, said: “Few Australian bands have built a catalogue with the global reach, cultural impact and enduring influence of Wolfmother. I signed Andrew to his first publishing deal in 2005, before the band took over the world and two years before they won a Grammy. I still have that original demo CD with Woman, Joker And The Thief, Dimension and White Unicorn on my desk.

“For Andrew to entrust BMG with his publishing and recorded rights more than 20 years later is a great honour and an incredibly proud moment for the team. Acquisitions with long-term clients are about more than transactional investments, they're a reflection of partnerships built on creativity, trust and consistently delivering beyond expectations.”

Released in 2005, Wolfmother's self-titled debut album became an international breakthrough, achieving multi-platinum status in Australia and platinum and gold certifications across numerous territories. Its 2009 follow-up, Cosmic Egg, is certified platinum in Australia and charted in more than 10 countries, including reaching No.16 in the US.

The band's success has been recognised with a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for Woman, the APRA Songwriter of the Year Award, multiple ARIA Awards including Best Group, Best Rock Album and Breakthrough Artist Album, and nominations at the BRIT and MTV Awards.

Wolfmother's music has featured across major film, television, advertising and video game campaigns, including The Hangover, Jackass Number Two, Shrek the Third, Ted Lasso, NHL, Madden NFL, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk's Project 8, and many more.

PHOTO: Marc Blair