BMG signs global publishing deal with Shaznay Lewis

Shaznay Lewis has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG, Music Week can reveal.

The songwriter, recording artist and founding member of All Saints has agreed to an exclusive deal that takes in her entire songwriting catalogue, including her existing works and future compositions.

Lewis' catalogues includes some of the most recognisable songs of the past three decades, including Never Ever, Pure Shores, Bootie Call and I Know Where It’s At. An Ivor Novello and BRIT award-winning songwriter, Lewis is widely recognised as the creative force behind All Saints' songwriting success.

As a songwriter, Lewis has written and co-written hit records spanning pop, R&B and soul, both for All Saints and for other recording artists.

Under the agreement, BMG will represent her catalogue globally while supporting her future songwriting through its international publishing network.

I’m deeply grateful she’s entrusted her catalogue and future works to us Ciara Newell-Bailey

Alongside her work as a recording artist and songwriter, Lewis continues to expand her creative career across film and theatre. She co-wrote music for the feature film Christmas Karma (2025) and is currently developing a new West End musical with longtime collaborator Ben Cullum.

In 2021, she took home the Inspirational Artist gong at the Music Week Women In Music awards.

Three years later, she returned as a solo artist with her second album, Pages, featuring collaborations with Johan Hugo, Michael Angelo, Jez Ashurst and Ben Cullum, alongside guest appearances from Shola Ama and General Levy.

Ciara Newell-Bailey, senior director, creative (publishing), BMG, said: “It’s a real honour to sign Shaznay to BMG. I’m deeply grateful she’s entrusted her catalogue and future works to us. I’m looking forward to creating new opportunities for her music and continuing to build on her incredible legacy.”

Shaznay Lewis added: “I am delighted to begin a new chapter with BMG, which will house my catalogue and future songs, and to create new writing opportunities and projects. I'm excited to get started!”

PHOTO: (L-R): Wayne Russell (Massive Management), Shaznay Lewis, Ciara Newell-Bailey (BMG), Pippa Wealthall (Massive Management). Credit: Joe Waghorn for BMG.