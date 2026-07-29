IMPEL and IMPF collaborate on sandbox project with Sureel AI

IMPEL and IMPF are teaming on a joint sandbox project with Sureel AI.

The initiative will enable the independent music publishing organisations to learn how Sureel AI’s attribution technology traces musical works in generative AI models and outputs.

Participating publishers will get to test Sureel’s capabilities using select repertoire in a secure, closed environment. They will be able to evaluate how they can detect when their work has been used to train AI models, how that use is measured, and how this attribution data can support fair compensation for songwriters and publishers.

This practical research exercise will help the independent publishing community negotiate equitable licensing deals with AI companies and other platforms that may distribute AI-generated music. No musical works will be made available for AI training or any use beyond the defined scope of the trial.

Warner Music Group reached an agreement to acquire Sureel AI last month.

Sarah Williams, IMPEL CEO, said: “We are excited to be working with Sureel on this sandbox. Handled correctly, AI can be a value creation opportunity for the music industry. This is why we are engaging so constructively. However, we are in uncharted territory and must do everything in our power to ensure that music, and more particularly the song, receives its due.”

“AI content has its place as long as the diverse forms of human artistry and musical culture that inform it are respected and remunerated,” she added. “Now is the time to set precedents that are fair and scalable, and to embed within the accepted licensing architecture, mechanisms that can be trusted to attribute value on an empirical basis."

This sandbox is a real opportunity and a chance to test attribution technology together, in a safe and controlled way, and to genuinely understand what it can and can't do Annette Barrett

Annette Barrett, IMPF president, said: “Songwriters pour their hearts into their work, and it's only right that independent publishers and the songwriters they represent see a fair return when that work helps generative AI systems create something new. This sandbox is a real opportunity and a chance to test attribution technology together, in a safe and controlled way, and to genuinely understand what it can and can't do.”

“We believe that only with the use of a vetted attribution engine will generative AI licensing support fair, transparent and evidence-based licensing,” she added. “We want independent music publishers and their songwriters to approach AI licensing with confidence and clarity, not guesswork, and to know that the value their creativity generates is recognised and fairly shared. We're happy to do this work alongside IMPEL, and we look forward to what we'll learn together."

“There’s no more important step right now than songwriter and publisher organisations testing attribution technology for themselves,” said Dr Tamay Aykut, Founder & CEO, Sureel AI. “Independent publishers and their writers shouldn’t have to take anyone’s word for it – they should be able to see and verify the evidence directly.

“That’s why we’re working in a trusted partnership with IMPEL, IMPF and their members to put that transparency in their hands, so they can make informed licensing decisions on their own terms. Our role is to provide a neutral, trusted calculation layer that supports any choice, including opt out. Attribution only works if rightsholders can trust it.”