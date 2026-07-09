Service Delivery Officer: Development and Community

About the role

We have an exciting opportunity to join our team in Musicians Development and Community as a Service Delivery Officer.



The Service Delivery Officers deliver our diverse portfolio of career development and music education support, including career accelerators, career skills and advice and collaborations with spaces and services across the UK to reduce barriers to access for supported musicians.



Service Delivery Officers are responsible for selection of musicians for career development support, they also play a critical role in impactful management of charitable funds and resources.



Officers each lead on specific areas of the service, and each type of support has defined milestones, performance and impact indicators and must be managed within a budget – all of which the Officer is responsible for.



About you



The successful candidate will bring demonstrable experience in project management, with a track record of delivering programmes and milestones on time, within budget and to a high standard.



You will also have experience designing, coordinating and facilitating engaging online and in-person events, training sessions and group discussions, creating inclusive and participatory environments.



Strong organisational and communication skills are required, with the ability to manage competing priorities, work independently and build effective relationships with a diverse range of service users and stakeholders.



The role also requires a strong understanding of the UK music industry, including musicians’ income streams, the barriers and inequalities affecting career development, and the wider ecosystem of organisations that support and influence musicians’ careers.



Our work has a direct impact on the lives of thousands of people every year. If you are passionate about creating a world where musicians can thrive, then this could be the place for you.

