Too Lost acquires Gyro Group to accelerate global expansion

US-based music technology and rights management company Too Lost has announced a strategic partnership with Australia's Gyro Group.

The agreement marks New York-headquartered Too Lost’s first acquisition since its recent strategic investment led by GoldState Music and TA Associates.

Together, Too Lost and Gyro Group say they intend to make "substantial long-term investments" into the independent music ecosystem throughout the APAC region.

“We have long admired Gyro Group and their commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and service as an artist-first company,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO and co-founder of Too Lost. “Australia has one of the most exciting independent music communities in the world, and we intend to invest heavily behind G.Y.R.O. to continue to support artists, labels, managers and music businesses in the APAC region.”

Founded in 2018, Gyro Group is headquartered in Brisbane, with operations in Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines.

The group runs businesses across music distribution, artist services, marketing and label operations, including independent distribution, marketing, and artist services platform Gyro, white-label distribution and infrastructure platform DistroDirect, boutique marketing firm Group Speed and invite-only distribution and recorded music service Soothe Sounds.

Joining forces allows us to keep building on what we started while expanding the opportunities available to our artists, partners and team Andy Irvine, Gyro Group

Gyro Group co-founders Viv Mellish and Alex Wilson will continue to operate the Gyro Group business day-to-day alongside executive team members Matthew Rogers and Adrian Burke, while co-founder and CEO Andy Irvine will also assume the additional role of head of APAC at Too Lost, overseeing regional growth initiatives and strategic expansion efforts.

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Too Lost shared our vision around empowering independent artists and labels through technology, transparency, and service," said Irvine. "For our artists and partners, Gyro remains the same Australian-made and artist-first company they know, now with additional resources, technology, and global reach behind it to supercharge more artist careers.

"We launched Gyro to help export Australian and New Zealand artists and support independent musicians globally – that mission does not change. Joining forces allows us to keep building on what we started while expanding the opportunities available to our artists, partners and team.”

The company says the Too Lost deal "significantly expands" its ability to invest in independent artist and DistroDirect partner advances and catalogue acquisitions, as well as continued development of its technology and services platform.

PHOTO: Too Lost's Gregory Hirschhorn, Alex Silversteen & Bjarki Lárusson