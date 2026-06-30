Amplification Coordinator

There's a moment every campaign chases: the moment where the work stops being ours.

A fan page picks it up. A culture account runs with it. Someone you've never met makes it better than the brief. From there it doesn't need pushing - it belongs to the internet now.

For the past few years, we've worked hand in hand with fan communities and the pages they build to get some of the most talked-about campaigns in music to that moment. This role exists to make sure that work travels further.

Every week our social strategy, content production and fan engagement teams make things worth talking about. Your job is to know exactly who'll want to talk about them - across three worlds you'll come to know inside out:

The fan leaders. The admins who've championed an artist since day one, who know the fandom better than anyone, and who decide in seconds whether something is worth their audience's time. You'll build the kind of relationships where they're glad it's you getting in touch.

The admins who've championed an artist since day one, who know the fandom better than anyone, and who decide in seconds whether something is worth their audience's time. You'll build the kind of relationships where they're glad it's you getting in touch. The culture and editorial pages. From music editorial to meme accounts to the pages documenting culture in real time - the platforms shaping what music fans watch, read and share. When our artists have a moment, these are the pages that make it a conversation.

From music editorial to meme accounts to the pages documenting culture in real time - the platforms shaping what music fans watch, read and share. When our artists have a moment, these are the pages that make it a conversation. The next generation of tastemakers. We're under no disillusion we'll rise to the top of the mountain of Chicken Shop Date requests Amelia Dimoldenberg's team is inundated with. What excites us is finding the next generation of tastemakers early and growing together.

One thing this role is not: traditional creator marketing.

Nobody here is paying someone to feature a song in a video of them plucking their eyebrows that will probably be watched on mute anyway. This is about real relationships with people who genuinely love this stuff - because that's the only kind that lasts.

WHAT WILL I DO?

Be the bridge between our studio and music culture online.

Sit inside the Fan Engagement team while working across the whole studio.

Be in the room as campaigns are shaped.

Spot ideas with real amplification potential.

Champion them internally so they get made.

Know exactly where each campaign should go once it's ready.

Grow our fan community relationships.

Deepen the relationships we already have with fan leaders and fan pages.

Build new relationships with genuine, engaged fans.

Work alongside the Fan Engagement team to strengthen our community.

Build our presence across culture and editorial pages.

Develop relationships with music editorial pages.

Connect with meme accounts and culture pages.

Help make sure the right platforms want to be part of our artists' biggest moments.

Champion the next generation of digital talent.

Stay on top of emerging digital creators.

Identify rising editorial voices, interviewers and curators early.

Find meaningful ways to support and work with them before everyone else does.

Plan rollouts and be ready for reactive moments.

Map where every campaign should live.

Identify who should help carry each release or announcement.

Be ready to move quickly when unexpected viral opportunities appear.

Learn what works, and share it.

Track the relationships and moments you're building.

Understand what's actually moving the needle.

Feed those learnings back into how the whole studio works.

WHO ARE YOU?

A fan, first.

You understand fandom from the inside.

You know why people run fan pages.

You understand the difference between authentic collaboration and something that feels bought.

Fluent in internet culture.

You know the fan accounts, culture pages and editorial platforms.

You know who's behind them, what they're building, and why some posts take off while others don't.

A relationship person.

People reply to you.

People remember you.

People enjoy working with you.

You see your network as something you're building, not just managing.

A collaborator.

You champion great ideas, even when they aren't yours.

You thrive in a busy, multi-team environment.

Proactive.

You bring opportunities to the table before anyone asks.

Organised.

You can manage multiple relationships, campaigns and deadlines without letting anything slip.

Curious about the numbers.

You can analyse performance.

You form opinions based on results rather than simply reporting metrics.

Excited about where this is going.

Amplification is becoming one of the most valuable crafts in artist marketing.

We've spent years building the foundations.

Now we're looking for someone to help take it further.

WHO ARE WE?

Something Something is the digital-native content strategy studio.

We're a collective of social strategists and content producers who believe the voices we love deserve to be heard clearly amongst the noise.

Working directly with music artists and cultural brands, we know what's happening online before it's even "happening" - not because we study trends, but because we live them.

We don't believe in artists working for trends.

We believe in making trends work for them.

And we measure success in worldbuilding and real fandom, not just like counts.

NOW WHAT?

Send an email to hello@somethingsomething.social with the subject:

JOB APPLICATION: Amplification Coordinator

We'd also love you to include proof that you already live in this world, for example:

A fan page you run (or used to run).

A post you placed that went everywhere.

An admin group chat you're somehow part of.

A moment that shows you understand how things really travel online.

This role is about:

Relationships

Instinct

Organisation

Getting content exactly where it needs to be

If that sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you.