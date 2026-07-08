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Oasis push for Top 10 with England World Cup anthem Wonderwall

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jul 8th 2026 at 5:45PM

England football fans have been singing Wonderwall at the end of the team’s matches at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico for the last few weeks, and listeners back home are responding in kind.

The Oasis classic, one of their eight UK No.1 singles, is on 11,598 sales for the week so far, with all but 524 coming from streams. It’s up from No.32 last week thanks to an 82.8% increase week-on-week and, as Saturday’s quarter-final against ...

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