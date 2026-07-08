GRM Daily's Daily Duppy format expands to France

GRM Daily’s Daily Duppy format is expanding beyond the UK for the first time.

In partnership with French youth culture platform Yard, the freestyle series will launch in France with a new monthly run dedicated exclusively to French rap artists. The format will help introduce French talent to new international audiences.

“Over the past decade, the relationship between French and UK rap has grown closer than ever,” said a statement. “Artists, audiences and culture now move naturally between Paris and London, with collaborations, shared influences and online communities creating a genuine exchange between the two markets.

Daily Duppy France will launch as a premium monthly freestyle series, spotlighting one French artist at a time through an original performance captured with the format’s signature minimalist visual style.

Each release will follow a coordinated multi-platform rollout, with the audio becoming available on streaming services from midnight before the video premieres exclusively on Spotify for a limited window, ahead of its wider release across YouTube and social platforms later that day.

Taking the format beyond the UK for the first time is a really exciting milestone GRM Daily

The launch also marks the beginning of a wider partnership between GRM Daily, Yard and Spotify across editorial storytelling, artist discovery and premium music content to strengthen the connection between French and UK rap.

The first episode, featuring Leto, is released today (July 8).

“Between Paris and London, things move in both directions, all the time,” said a statement from Yard. “It’s the ‘wesh’ from our neighbourhoods going viral in London, French Snapchat being heavily followed over there, the London roadman style dressing the youth over here, and Brits taking the Eurostar for the past two years to come to Paris for Fête de la Musique. We’re no longer just exchanging beats and features; we’re exchanging slang, parties, and entire sets of references. Launching Daily Duppy in France is really just giving a format to a connection that already exists.”

“Daily Duppy has always been about providing artists with a platform to showcase lyricism and performance at the highest level, so taking the format beyond the UK for the first time is a really exciting milestone,” said a statement from GRM Daily. “Partnering with Yard felt like a natural choice given their influence within French youth culture, and together we’re creating an opportunity to introduce incredible French artists to new audiences while celebrating the growing connection between French and UK rap.”