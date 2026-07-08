Vevo to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that Vevo is returning as the Inspirational Artist sponsor at the Women In Music Awards.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

FKA Twigs was presented with the Inspirational Artist award by Skunk Anansie’s Skin (also a previous winner) at last year’s ceremony.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high-quality music video content for more than a decade. It offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing line-up of live performances and original programming.

We're thrilled to continue to have the opportunity to celebrate and award the incredible achievements of women across our industry Dot Levine

“We truly value our partnership with the Women in Music Awards every year,” said Dot Levine, SVP, global communications and Vevo London. “Recognising and championing female talent is deeply important to us at Vevo, and it remains a highlight to partner for an event so filled with pride, support and empowerment. We're thrilled to continue to have the opportunity to celebrate and award the incredible achievements of women across our industry.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included New Artist winners Alt Blk Era, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com