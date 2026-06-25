We're looking for a Marketing Assistant who lives and breathes TikTok and social media, with a strong instinct for spotting trends, creating engaging content, and understanding what performs on the platform. You'll support the marketing across our artist roster, helping to plan and execute campaigns, create and coordinate content, manage social channels, and assist with day-to-day marketing activity.



You'll be highly organised, creative, and obsessed with social media—especially TikTok. A passion for all genres of music is a must, with a particular love for dance music.