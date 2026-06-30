Punch Records partners with A&R exec Rich Castillo on launch of the A&R Academy

Punch Records and A&R executive Rich Castillo have teamed up for the launch of the A&R Academy.

The new national talent development programme is designed to equip the next generation of A&R professionals and open up meaningful pathways into the UK music industry for 10 young people aged 18–30. Applications open on July 1 here, with the programme beginning in September.

“At a time when the UK music industry is calling for more diverse, skilled and future-ready A&R talent, the A&R Academy represents a major investment in the people who will shape the next decade of artist discovery and development,” said a statement. “The programme aims to widen access to A&R careers, increase representation across the talent pipeline, and ensure the sector continues to benefit from fresh perspectives, new ideas and culturally connected voices.”

The A&R Academy is an eight-week structured programme that will offer real-world A&R training, artist development skills and direct access to industry professionals. Through workshops, live music scouting, guest speakers, networking opportunities and a final pitch event, participants will gain hands-on experience on the role of discovering, developing and championing new artists.

The programme has been designed to reflect the realities of modern A&R, including scouting and evaluating new talent to understanding artist development, branding, marketing, digital strategy and label operations. Participants will learn from industry leaders, attend major live music events including the Mercury Prize, and work towards a final pitch where they present an artist they believe in to a panel of industry professionals.

Open to young people across the UK, the A&R Academy is particularly focused on supporting those from underrepresented communities, who have historically faced barriers to accessing A&R, artist development, management and label roles.

“By creating a structured, supported pathway into the industry, the programme aims to diversify the future of A&R and strengthen the UK’s talent ecosystem,” added the statement.

The future of A&R depends on who gets the chance to step forward Rich Castillo

Rich Castillo, music industry executive and founder of LionBear Music Group, said: “Great A&R changes everything – it shapes culture, careers and the sound of a generation. But the industry needs more pathways, more representation and more opportunities for young people who have the passion and the talent, but not the access. This Academy is about giving them the tools, the knowledge and the network to succeed. The future of A&R depends on who gets the chance to step forward.”

Ammo Talwar, CEO and founder of Punch Records, said: “The UK music industry thrives when new voices, new perspectives and new talent are given space to lead. A&R is one of the most influential roles in the sector, yet access to it has traditionally been limited. The A&R Academy is about investing in the next generation – opening doors, building skills and ensuring the future of A&R reflects the diversity and creativity of the UK.”

Sannah Sajid, head of campaigns, Punch Records, said: “A&R shapes the future of music, but too many talented young people don’t get the chance to step into it. The A&R Academy is about opening that door - creating real pathways, increasing representation and backing the next generation of tastemakers. When we invest in diverse A&R talent, the whole industry gets stronger.”

Applications will close on August 8, and interviews will take place in early September. The announcement of the 10 selected individuals and programme will begin in mid September.

PHOTO: (L-R) Ammo Talwar, Rich Castillo and Sannah Sajid