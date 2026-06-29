Muse are in pursuit of their eighth No.1 album with The Wow! Signal.

The rock band’s 10th studio album has 29,383 sales, according to the first Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week, with the vast majority of sales from physical (26,996). It has 1,504 sales from downloads and 883 sales from streams.

If successful, The Wow! Signal will join Absolution (2004), Black Holes And Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015), Simulation Theory ...