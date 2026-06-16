It’s an exciting time to join War Child. We are sector-leading in our heritage, connections and relationships across music, gaming and events, with an incredible network of supporters ready to champion our work. Backed by a talented and ambitious team, we deliver bold, creative fundraising that inspires people to take action for children affected by conflict and helps ensure they can access protection, education and specialist support.



The Music Executive plays a central role within the Music team, supporting partnerships, campaigns and projects across our music portfolio. We create powerful experiences that bring people together to inspire and entertain. This role supports activity across the War Child Records catalogue and future releases, as well as our festival partnerships and wider music industry collaborations. It is a great opportunity to gain experience of working across a diverse portfolio of projects and further your passion for the music industry, alongside contributing to other strategic projects within the Fundraising Engagement team. The role offers the opportunity to build relationships across the music industry and work alongside artists, managers, labels, promoters and other partners who support War Child's mission. We are looking for someone who loves music and wants to help us build the heritage of music at War Child while delivering outstanding experiences for our new and existing supporters.



The team regularly comes together in our London office for collaboration, relationship-building and key meetings. The successful candidate will be expected to attend these in person and support occasional events in London and elsewhere when required.



If you share our values and believe that children’s lives should not be torn apart by war, we want to hear from you.



Below are some of the experiences and qualities we’re looking for. You can read the full job advert on our website.

Experienced in working within the music industry in a label, management, live music or similar role, with a strong passion for music.

Experienced in working as part of a team to deliver music campaigns with the ability to work calmly under pressure in a fast-paced event environment and manage multiple tasks

Experienced in researching and supporting new partners or project development in the music space, including creating assessment documents, building timelines and evaluating potential impact

Creative and entrepreneurial with the confidence to put forward new ideas and approach potential new partners

Experienced in maintaining accurate CRM records and using databases to support relationship management, reporting and income tracking.

Strong numerical skills and attention to detail, with experience managing financial or income-related administration.

Able to perform in a target led environment and deliver against financial targets

Able to work effectively and appropriately with high profile supporters

Able to manage the expectations of multiple stakeholders internally and externally whilst building and maintaining long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships

What we can offer you



At War Child, we genuinely value different ways of working. From day one, we’re open to discussing flexible options, including hybrid working and flexible hours. Our goal is to support our employees to do their best work while ensuring we continue to deliver for children affected by conflict. Some of our benefits include:

Flexible working culture and flexible public holidays

28 days annual leave (pro-rata), plus bank holidays, which increases by one day per year on your work anniversary, up to a maximum of 33 days.

Pension - 5% employer contribution (increasing to 6% after one year’s service), with minimum employee contribution.

Health and wellbeing - employees may take advantage of a healthcare cash plan, a GP 24/7 helpline, cancer cover, and a range of wellbeing initiatives and training. All employees have access to free, confidential one-to-one wellbeing consultations with trained counsellors.

This role offers an incredible opportunity to make a tangible difference at a time of unprecedented need. Join us in standing up for children affected by war and help create a future where no child’s life is torn apart by conflict.