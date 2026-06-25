Ellie Goulding returns to WME ahead of sixth album

Ellie Goulding has returned to WME for worldwide representation in all areas.

Goulding is set to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much (Polydor), on September 4. The album’s first single, Black Prada Dress, was released earlier this month.

She was previously represented by CAA internationally.

A BRIT-winning, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist, Ellie Goulding has amassed over 55 billion streams and sold over 44 million albums to date. One of the top five streamed British female artists in the world, Goulding has earned multiple multi-platinum certifications on both sides of the Atlantic and was among the inaugural recipients of the BRIT Billion Award.

She holds the UK record for the most No.1 albums by a British female artist (tied with Adele). She also holds the record for the most UK singles chart entries for any British female solo artist in history and has scored four UK No.1 singles.

In the US, she remains one of the most consistently charting UK female artists on the Hot 100 this century.

Goulding has written, collaborated and featured on records with artists including Calvin Harris, Kygo, Skrillex, Diplo and Major Lazer. Her songs have been widely sampled by artists including Drake and Jay-Z, alongside Future & Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Big Sean and French Montana.

Sync and soundtrack placements include music for Game Of Thrones, The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games, Fifty Shades Of Grey, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Girls.

Goulding's catalogue consistently trends on social media worldwide. Starry Eyed recently returned to the charts after going viral on TikTok in 2026.

A UN ambassador since 2017 and WWF ambassador since 2022, she was awarded an MBE in 2025 for services to biodiversity and the climate.

Goulding has also been a vocal advocate for greater equality within the music industry, calling for improved gender balance and safer, more supportive studio environments.