WME signs 'visionary artist' Rhiannon Giddens for worldwide representation

Artist and composer Rhiannon Giddens has signed with WME for worldwide representation in music.

“A founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens is widely recognised as one of the foremost interpreters and innovators of American roots music,” said a statement.

Throughout her career, she has earned two Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Music for the opera Omar, a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, and the National Humanities Medal. Her work spans music, film, opera, literature and education.

“Giddens remains one of the most influential and visionary artists working today,” the WME statement added.

Rhiannon Giddens has recently announced her seventh solo studio album, Hope Is the Thing With Feathers, released September 18 via Nonesuch Records.

Giddens remains one of the most influential and visionary artists working today WME

Giddens recently served as music supervisor/consultant and contributed original music to Ryan Coogler's Sinners (scored by Ludwig Göransson). In addition, she contributed new music to Ken Burns' The American Revolution documentary for PBS, and released the book Go Back And Fetch It: Recovering Early Black Music in the Americas with Kristina R. Gaddy.

She stars as the female lead, executive producer and music supervisor of the upcoming feature film An Ode To Mary Jo alongside Ed Helms, Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Regina Taylor and John Sayles.

Recent live highlights include a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall and two sold-out nights at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Giddens is about to launch American Tunes: Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing, a five-date concert series celebrating the American songbook alongside Mavis Staples, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray For The Riff Raff, with performances in Seattle, Bend, Bentonville, Asheville, and The Caverns in Tennessee.

She also recently launched the Biscuits & Banjos Foundation, expanding the mission of her festival through music education, instrument access and programming celebrating the African diaspora's influence on American culture.

PHOTO: Karen Cox