Reporting to the Head of E-Commerce, we are looking for an E-Commerce & Merch Coordinator to work across our label and events businesses assisting with the end-to-end product lifecycle, overseeing physical music and merchandise campaigns ensuring the smooth distribution of our physical products across both e-commerce and retail channels. From assisting with financial forecasts to managing complex production timelines and platform updates, you will play a pivotal role in driving the commercial success of our e-commerce and retail sales.

You will work closely with a variety of internal teams and external partners to ensure all products are meticulously managed, produced on time, and ready for our global community of fans. Whether it's coordinating physical production, managing inventory, or helping to maintain our digital storefronts, your organisational skills and attention to detail will ensure that every release meets our high standards of quality and efficiency.

Working pattern: Full-time (Monday-Friday) - working at our lively Bermondsey office, with up to two days each week home-working if you choose.



Who we are:

Based in Bermondsey, the Involved group of companies includes:

Involved Productions, home of globally renowned independent dance and electronic music labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and Anjunachill, as well as our label and distribution services.

Involved Live, the touring and events company responsible for a portfolio of international events, festivals, and all-night-long showcases, creating unforgettable experiences for fans globally.

Involved Publishing, a progressive independent music publisher, representing cutting-edge producers, writers and artists from around the world.

Involved Management is a boutique artist management company that is responsible for steering the careers of Above & Beyond, Lane 8, Le Youth and Dusky.

We offer careers, not just jobs, and our team embrace the entrepreneurial spirit, independent mindset and respectful culture we have created, building community and connection through music.



Our E-commerce & Merch Coordinator is responsible for:

Physical Music Production Management: Assisting with the production of our physical music catalogue, working with label, art and marketing teams, as well as external partners, to ensure an efficient and smooth public rollout.

Assisting with the production of our physical music catalogue, working with label, art and marketing teams, as well as external partners, to ensure an efficient and smooth public rollout. Physical Merchandise Production Management: Assisting with the organisation, manufacturing and execution of Involved Group’s physical merchandise, for both live event and eCommerce outlets.

Assisting with the organisation, manufacturing and execution of Involved Group’s physical merchandise, for both live event and eCommerce outlets. Financial & Sales Administration: Forecasting profit and loss analysis and processing financial documents, to ensure we are keeping a keen eye on the financials of the physical business.

Forecasting profit and loss analysis and processing financial documents, to ensure we are keeping a keen eye on the financials of the physical business. E-Commerce and Physical Distribution: Assisting with the public rollout of Involved Group’s physical catalogue, both via our online webstores and through our distribution partners to retail.

Assisting with the public rollout of Involved Group’s physical catalogue, both via our online webstores and through our distribution partners to retail. Development: Researching how we can develop Involved Group’s physical music and merchandise catalogue, to better fulfil the needs of our community.

Researching how we can develop Involved Group’s physical music and merchandise catalogue, to better fulfil the needs of our community. Product Administration: Physical handling of our UK and EU live event merchandise, ensuring that stock arrives on site in a timely manner and any leftovers are handled appropriately. You will be required to attend shows on occasion, in both the UK and abroad, to support with physical product handling.

This list is not exhaustive - we may ask you to go beyond your job description on occasion, and we hope the role will change and develop with you.



About you:

The ideal candidate for this role will likely have:

An understanding of the current physical music landscape and the various routes to market (especially via eCommerce, retail and live), and of the wider music industry

An understanding of how physical music products are manufactured and related logistics

Previous experience working with forecasting and the financial side of music in terms of manufacturing, logistics and a basic understanding of artist royalty structures

A keen interest in music merchandise and development of brand

An eagerness to learn and a strong willingness to get involved

An extremely organised approach towards work

A proactive nature

Previous experience at a record label, music distributor, or music publisher.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

A proactive approach to learning, excitement about problem-solving, approaching new projects with an open mind.

Strong accuracy and attention to detail.

Good written and verbal communication skills, the ability to explain complex ideas using non-technical language.

The ability to prioritise and manage their time independently.

What we offer:

A competitive salary (£30k)

Participation in our Profit Share Scheme

25 days annual leave

A benefits package to support your wellbeing, including access to local gyms and fitness classes, and subscription to health apps including Calm, Headspace and Strava

A collection of enhanced family policies to support your family life

The opportunity to attend a variety of live events

Cycle to work scheme

Season ticket loans

A lively, collaborative office environment, and a hybrid working policy

Paid time off to volunteer with our local charitable initiatives

Applications

Closing date for applications is 14 August 2026, although we may close applications earlier.

If you need more information before applying, email us at people@anjunabeats.com.

We are committed to inclusion, and encourage applications from anyone with relevant experience and skills. If you require any adjustments throughout the application process to meet your needs and help you perform at your best, please let us know.