Frontiers Label Group appoints Timo Hoffmann as head of A&R, Germany

Frontiers Label Group has announced the appointment of Timo Hoffmann as head of A&R, Germany.

With more than two decades of music industry experience, Hoffmann began his career in music journalism before moving into key roles across PR, catalogue management, marketing and product management for labels including AFM Records and Atomic Fire Records/Reigning Phoenix Music.

Hoffmann has worked with artists including Doro, U.D.O., Danzig, Thundermother, Orden Ogan and D-A-D.

In his new role at the independent rock specialist, Hoffmann will focus on expanding Frontiers’ presence in Germany and strengthening relationships with established and emerging artists across the label’s diverse and evolving roster.

"We are thrilled to welcome Timo to the Frontiers family," said Serafino Perugino, president and founder of Frontiers Label Group. "His deep knowledge of the international rock and metal landscape, combined with his proven track record in identifying and developing talent, makes him the perfect choice to lead our A&R activities in Germany.

“Germany remains one of the most important markets for our genres worldwide, and with Timo’s experience, passion, and strong industry relationships, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position and continue to grow the Frontiers Label Group with outstanding artists."

Frontiers is more than just an innovative label – it’s a place where music truly lives Timo Hoffmann

Founded by Perugino in 1996 in Naples, Italy, Frontiers Label Group has worked with artists including Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hatebreed, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Don Felder, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr. Big, Biohazard, Night Ranger, Whitesnake and ELO over the years.

“Frontiers is more than just an innovative label – it’s a place where music truly lives," said Hoffmann. "The company’s expansion into the Frontiers Label Group further broadens its spectrum of musical genres and brings with it amazing new opportunities, which I’m excited to help explore.

“What Serafino and his team have created over the past 30 years is nothing short of remarkable. Frontiers has not only become synonymous with the entire genre of melodic rock but has also successfully branched out into heavier styles over the years. Their roster, consisting of legendary bands as well as great new and upcoming acts, is brimming with quality.

"I have followed their evolution for a long time, always with great respect for the label’s forward-thinking approach, vision, and consistency. Being invited to join this passionate team feels fantastic, and I want to thank Serafino for his trust and vision.”