Absolute Label Services is one of the UK’s leading independent music services companies, providing distribution, marketing, rights management and technology solutions to more than 1,000 labels and artists worldwide.



We’re looking for an experienced Physical Operations Manager to join our Label Management team.



This is a varied, hands-on role at the heart of our label services business. You’ll oversee physical releases from initial planning through to manufacture, distribution and ongoing catalogue management, working closely with labels, artists, manufacturers and retail partners to deliver successful campaigns.



Alongside the physical side of the business, you’ll also support selected digital activity, including preparing and coordinating priority releases for editorial pitching to streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.



No two days are the same. One morning you could be negotiating vinyl manufacturing quotes, reviewing artwork or arranging an artist signing session. In the afternoon you might be planning a repress, managing warehouse stock, setting up a new release with our distribution partners or preparing a key release for DSP pitching.



The role



You’ll be responsible for:

Managing physical manufacturing from quotation through to finished product

Coordinating artwork, audio assets and production schedules

Working closely with pressing plants, manufacturers and physical distribution partners

Managing inventory, represses and catalogue stock

Setting up physical releases and supporting retail campaigns

Overseeing D2C stock and artist stores

Coordinating key industry initiatives including Record Store Day and National Album Day

Preparing and coordinating priority releases for editorial pitching to streaming services

Working closely with our Label Management, Finance, Digital and Marketing teams to ensure campaigns run smoothly from start to finish

Preparation of quotes and invoice approval

About you



You’ll already have experience in physical music operations, manufacturing, supply chain or product management within the music industry.



You’ll be someone who:

Is highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Enjoys juggling multiple projects and meeting deadlines

Is confident working with artists, managers, labels and external partners

Has strong commercial awareness and enjoys solving problems

Has good Excel and data management skills

Has a genuine passion for physical music and the independent music sector

You’ll have proven experience in physical music operations, with a strong understanding of vinyl and CD manufacturing, production budgets, physical distribution, inventory management, direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations and physical release campaigns.

What we offer

Hybrid working (minimum three days per week in our Wimbledon Village office)

22 days annual leave, plus your birthday, bank holidays and our Christmas office closure

Private medical insurance

Ongoing training and development

The opportunity to work with an exciting and diverse roster of independent artists and labels

This is a full-time role. Typical office hours are Monday to Thursday 09:30 – 18:00 and on Fridays, we finish at 17:00. If you’re passionate about physical music and enjoy bringing great releases to life, we’d love to hear from you.



How to apply



Please submit your application via https://www.absolutelabelservices.com/application-open, including a cover letter and your CV.



The closing date for applications is 22nd July 2026. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a first round virtual interview shortly after this date.



Due to the anticipated number of submissions, we are unable to guarantee a reply to all applicants.