Sony Music Publishing promotes Luis Pinilla to SVP, global head of strategy

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Luis Pinilla to senior vice president, global head of strategy.

Reporting to chairman & CEO Jon Platt, Pinilla will continue to be based in the company’s New York office.

In this role, Pinilla will lead the development and execution of the company's global strategic agenda, partnering closely with SMP’s global teams to “identify opportunities that drive innovation, broaden impact across markets, and expand value for songwriters,” according to the announcement.

He will also work to ensure continued alignment with emerging technologies and evolving trends across the industry.

Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, said: “Luis brings deep insight and a forward-looking perspective to everything he does, and I am confident he will excel in this role. I am pleased to be continuing our work together as we invest in the growth of SMP’s songwriters and composers around the world.”

Luis brings deep insight and a forward-looking perspective to everything he does, and I am confident he will excel in this role Jon Platt

“I’m honoured to take on this role and grateful to Jon for his continued trust and leadership,” said Luis Pinilla, senior vice president, global head of strategy, SMP. “Sony Music Publishing is well positioned at a moment of significant transformation in our industry. I am excited to work with our global team to build on our momentum and further strengthen our commitment to delivering enduring value for our songwriters.”

Pinilla has more than 14 years of experience at SMP and EMI Music Publishing, where he has worked on key initiatives that have helped shape the company’s direction and advance growth.

He has held leadership positions across finance, most recently serving as SMP’s SVP, corporate strategy & financial planning.

Prior to joining EMI Music Publishing in 2012, he worked in investment banking at Piper Jaffray.