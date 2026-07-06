Spinnin' Records reinforces leadership team with GM Marco Pantuso and head of A&R Frederick Pranger

Dance and electronic music label Spinnin’ Records has made key appointments to its leadership team.

Marco Pantuso has been promoted to the newly created role of general manager, while Frederick Pranger has been elevated to head of A&R.

Both executives will be based at the Amsterdam Music Harbour, Warner Music Group’s regional hub.

In his new role, Pantuso will oversee Spinnin’ Records’ global operations, artist development pipeline and marketing strategies. He will report directly to Niels Walboomers, president, Warner Music Central Europe and Spinnin' Records.

Pranger will lead the label's global A&R strategy, reporting to Pantuso to nurture its roster.

Pantuso has spent more than a decade in senior positions within Warner Music, where he has been responsible for major international campaigns and the career development of artists including Alok, Cyril, David Guetta, Diplo, Hugel, Marten Lou, Robin Schulz, Ofenbach and Tiësto among others.

Since WMG’s acquisition of Spinnin’ in 2017, Pantuso has worked closely with the label and has served as a link with the wider Warner Music global network. Most recently, he played a central role in the launch of Spinnin' Records Germany, expanding the label's activity in the GSA region.

Pranger has more than 12 years of hands-on experience as an artist, DJ and producer with a legal background, including a master's degree in law. As a core member of the Spinnin’ team for the past four years, he’s worked on projects for artists including Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Cyril, David Guetta & Men Machine, and Timmy Trumpet.

Spinnin' Records has a legendary track record of discovering incredible talent and shaping global culture Marco Pantuso

Marco Pantuso, general manager, Spinnin’ Records, said: “Spinnin' Records has a legendary track record of discovering incredible talent and shaping global culture. Taking on this role after working closely with this amazing team and roster over the years is an immense honour. I want to thank Niels for his trust and strategic vision. Together with Fred and the rest of our exceptional team, we’ll continue to innovate across A&R, push the boundaries of artist development, and amplify our artists' voices on a truly global scale.”

Frederick Pranger, head of A&R, Spinnin’ Records, added: “Spinnin’ is a storied label with deep roots in the dance community, and it’s an incredible privilege to lead our A&R strategy into the future alongside the talented A&R team. My focus will be on nurturing the next generation of electronic dance talent, ensuring our artists have the creative freedom and robust support they need to thrive as we propel Spinnin’ into its new chapter as the best dance label in the world.”

Niels Walboomers, president, Warner Music Central Europe and Spinnin' Records, said: “Marco and Fred live and breathe dance music culture, and their track records speak for themselves. As Spinnin’ continues to break new boundaries, Marco’s strategic vision, deep-rooted industry relationships, and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal executive to steer our day-to-day operations. Coupled with Fred’s unique blend of artist experience and legal acumen, we’ve got a formidable leadership team in place to write the next exciting chapter for Spinnin' Records.”