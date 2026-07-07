West Yorkshire Music Network reveals action plan to connect and grow region's music industry

The West Yorkshire Music Network has unveiled a new action plan designed to boost the region's music ecosystem.

Developed through consultation with music sector stakeholders and open forum outreach sessions, the shared roadmap has identified a series of priorities in response to the opportunities and challenges facing the sector across Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.

It proposes the development of new regional infrastructure to improve access to information, opportunities, networks and support, in a bid to help artists and organisations navigate and contribute to the scene more eﬀectively.

“West Yorkshire’s music scene is shimmering with talent, but too often our homegrown artists face unfair barriers – especially those from underrepresented backgrounds,” said West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin. “The West Yorkshire Music Network has put forward concrete proposals for how we can help more of our hardworking and talented creatives to make it here."

Key priorities include creating a connected regional music information and data infrastructure, including directories, mapping and digital resources to improve visibility and collaboration, as well as strengthening communications and marketing activity to celebrate local success stories.

We will consider these recommendations as part of our creative industries plan and partnership work with the Great North Creative group of mayors Tracy Brabin

The action plan also seeks improve collaboration and networking opportunities across the ecosystem, “creating stronger connections between artists, venues, promoters, educators and industry professionals”.

In addition, it aims to support local music by working more closely with councils and other key organisations, while improving access to finance, investment and sponsorship through stronger partnerships with public, private and corporate funders.

The plan “recognises the importance of supporting music as both a cultural and economic asset, creating the conditions for sustainable careers, business growth, audience development and inward investment”.

"We will consider these recommendations as part of our creative industries plan and partnership work with the Great North Creative group of mayors,” added Brabin.

The West Yorkshire Music Network forms part of Brabin’s £2.3 million You Can Make It Here programme, designed to support and drive growth across the region’s creative sector, launched with Leeds Conservatoire, Come Play With Me and Create Britain.

PHOTO: Chris Owen