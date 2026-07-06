Madonna could this week secure her 13th No.1 with Confessions II.

The sequel to her 2005 chart-topping album, Confessions On A Dancefloor, has 37,106 sales, according to the first Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week. The vast majority of sales are from physical (30,113), with 4,425 from downloads and 2,568 from streams.

Confessions II could become Madonna’s first No.1 project since 2012’s MDNA and, if successful, would join several of her other UK chart-toppers including 1984’s Like ...