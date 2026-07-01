TikTok to launch Madonna Confessions II campaign with pop-ups and in-app activations for fans

TikTok is launching a major music marketing campaign for Madonna’s new album, Confessions II.

The platform’s campaign comprises a live-streamed album premiere tomorrow (July 2), two physical pop-up venues in New York and London opening across Friday (July 3) and Saturday (July 4), and a dedicated in-app fan experience.

Madonna’s 15th album is the sequel to her 2005 record, Confessions On A Dance Floor, and is her first album of new material since 2019‘s Madame X. It is released on Friday via Warner Records.

TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, is hosting the in-person House Of Confessions pop-ups in partnership with Madonna at The Vinyl Factory in London from 1pm-8pm on Friday and Saturday, and at 188 Lafayette in New York City from 10am-5pm on Friday and Saturday.

Each venue will feature album-inspired visuals, listening moments, content-creation setups and curated merchandise, including a limited-edition TikTok vinyl variant of the album.

On Friday, the social video platform also launches a dedicated Confessions II in-app activation experience built around interactive tasks, fan rewards and profile frames.

Prior to the in-person pop-ups and in-app activation is iHeartRadio x TikTok Live Premiere With Madonna, which is an hour-long broadcast streaming tomorrow from the album’s release party in London.

Madonna will be joined by Bob The Drag Queen for a conversation about Confessions II, and fans will also get a first listen to a selection of songs from the new album. The livestream is from 9.30pm BST/4.30pm ET and is available via TikTok, Madonna and iHeartRadio accounts.

Revisit our Hitmakers feature with Stuart Price about Hung Up, the lead single from Madonna's Confessions On A Dance Floor.