'We're incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor': TikTok supports Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that TikTok is the headline sponsor for the Women In Music Awards 2026.

And not only that – TikTok will also be sponsoring the Artist Impact category. The brand new award for 2026 will celebrate an artist who has blazed a unique trail in the judging year – be it through commercial success, campaign work, artistic excellence or a combination of all of the above.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from incredible executives to inspirational artists.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open here – but hurry as they are selling out fast.

TikTok has previously sponsored the Women In Music Roll Of Honour – stay tuned for more news about that to come in the days and weeks ahead.

Tracy Gardner, global head of music business development at TikTok, said: “We're incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor of the Music Week Women in Music Awards for the first time. These awards recognise the extraordinary women who are shaping our industry – not only through their talent and creativity, but through their leadership, innovation and commitment to opening doors for others.”

These awards recognise the extraordinary women who are shaping our industry Tracy Gardner

Gardner explained why the Artist Impact award was a category that TikTok wanted to support at its inception.

“At TikTok, we're passionate about creating a platform where artists and songwriters can share their music, connect with a global community of music fans, and make a genuine cultural impact,” she told Music Week. “That's why we're especially excited to support the new Artist Impact Award, which celebrates an artist whose influence has gone far beyond the music they create. Whether through creative excellence, commercial success or championing equality and female empowerment, this award recognises the artists who are changing the industry and inspiring the next generation. We look forward to celebrating with this year's winners in October.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we marked 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance for an industry celebration.

Successful artists and execs included New Artist winners Alt Blk Era, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and FKA Twigs for Inspirational Artist. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com