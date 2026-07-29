Major labels and independents unite on chart eligibility rules for recordings developed with GenAI

The major music companies and multiple independents have come together to set out principles on the credibility of global charts in the AI era.

Believe, BMG, Concord, Dirty Hit, Glassnote Records, Hybe Corp, Mom+Pop Music and Partisan Records have joined with Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The global companies have proposed a new set of principles to govern the eligibility of recordings developed with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) services for inclusion in music charts.

“The framework would establish a clear boundary between human-led creativity and works that are purely synthetic or generated by unauthorised AI models,” said a statement. “It will also help to ensure that any tracks with a fraudulently boosted stream count are not recognised and celebrated in the charts.”

These principles would enable official charts to accommodate appropriate use of AI in the creative process whilst remaining an “authentic celebration of human artistry”.

The framework would establish a clear boundary between human-led creativity and works that are purely synthetic or generated by unauthorised AI models Majors and indies joint statement

Under the proposed guidelines, a recording developed using AI would only qualify for chart inclusion if it meets three core criteria, including:

– The AI service used is properly authorised and lawful

– The track is substantially human made

– It does not raise stream or chart manipulation concerns

In addition, the proposed chart principles state that:

– They comply with applicable laws, including those relating to copyright, related rights,

and personality rights.

– The making available of the recordings does not breach the terms of the generative AI service used.

– The use of generative AI services to develop the recording is appropriately signalled to consumers on downstream services (DSPs), in accordance with any applicable legislation and/or industry labelling standards.

The principles are intended to provide a unified roadmap for the consideration of official chart compilers, industry bodies and affiliated stakeholders worldwide.

While there has not yet been an influx of AI tracks in the charts, streaming services and charts compilers have acted to prevent songs becoming certified as hits. I Run by Haven was disqualified from the charts in the UK and US after a complaint about the use of unlicensed AI, though the track went on to become a major hit once re-recorded.

“Together, the organisations proposing these principles stand ready to work with charts and industry bodies around the world to discuss these principles and support implementation of these important safeguards for human creativity by charts and industry bodies,” added the statement.

Streaming manipulation has become closely associated with AI music, following a flood of GenAI tracks on streaming services.

There is also growing concern that many of these tracks have been developed with tools that have been trained on artists’ music without authorisation. Litigation is ongoing in a number of cases.

Music companies are driving the development and licensing of AI music services that respect the rights of music creators. The BPI recently reported that the UK is on the cusp of an AI licensing boom.

However, there was less unity on show last month when artists, songwriters and managers expressed concerns about the misuse of rights in AI licensing deals.

“Through the implementation of these principles, human creators will have further assurance that tracks manufactured via unauthorised algorithms unjustly built upon their work – or fraudulently promoted – will not be celebrated by industry charts,” continued the statement.

The move follows the recent announcement by a broad spectrum of recorded music creators and companies around the world, of a unified approach to voluntary music track labelling to give fans clearer information about the use of generative AI (GenAI) in sound recordings.

Click here to read Music Week's report on the industry response to streaming fraud.