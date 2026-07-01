Official Charts and BBC to mark 70 years of albums chart this month

The 70th anniversary of the UK albums chart is being marked with major celebrations across online, socials and BBC Radio throughout July.

Frank Sinatra’s Songs For Swingin’ Lovers was the inaugural No.1 album on July 22,1956. There have since been more than 1,400 chart-topping albums.

Official Charts will be teaming up with BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 1 Anthems during July to unveil the official most-streamed albums of each decade for the first time ever.

Beginning July 13, 2026, BBC Radio 2 will reveal the Top 20 most-streamed albums of each decade from the 1960s to the 1990s, highlighting which records have found new or enduring relevance in today’s streaming era.

From Wednesday, July 15, Jack Saunders, the host of The Official Chart on Radio 1, will reveal the most-streamed albums of the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s on BBC Radio 1 Anthems with three special programmes.

Official Charts will also be rolling out a 70th anniversary season of special features online.

Reaching a 70th anniversary gives us a wonderful opportunity to recognise the album’s unique place in music culture Becca Monahan and Chris Austin

In a joint statement, Becca Monahan and Chris Austin, interim co-managing directors, Official Charts Company, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate 70 years of the Official Albums Chart, a milestone that reflects the enduring power of the album as music’s most complete artistic statement. From the classic records that defined generations to the groundbreaking releases shaping today’s soundscape, the chart has chronicled the evolution of popular music and the artists who have inspired millions of fans over seven remarkable decades.

“Reaching a 70th anniversary gives us a wonderful opportunity to recognise the album’s unique place in music culture. While the way fans discover and listen to music continues to evolve, the album remains the ultimate showcase of an artist’s creativity, ambition and vision, and the Official Albums Chart continues to celebrate the records that capture the nation’s imagination.”

The anniversary celebrations come ahead of National Album Day on Saturday, October 17, with this year’s theme honouring music’s biggest icons.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: "Radio 1 Anthems is home to the biggest songs and artists of the 2000s and beyond, so we're thrilled to celebrate 70 years of the Official Albums Chart with three special shows exploring the iconic albums that have shaped music history and the artists behind them."

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 listeners have been buying albums in their millions for decades, so we are delighted to celebrate 70 years of the Official Albums Chart by revealing the Top 20 most-streamed albums of each decade from the 1960s to 1990s. It will be fascinating to see which albums have proved the most popular with streaming audiences.”

Radio 1’s Jack Saunders added: “Three shows, each dedicated to the biggest albums of the last three decades. This is what I grew up on, they're my musical DNA. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

To hear all the shows, BBC Sounds users can search ‘Albums Chart’ from Monday, July 13.