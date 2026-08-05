Sam Fender & Olivia Dean could expand on their 73-year record-breaking collaboration, Rein Me In, this week.
According to the second Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash, the pair’s 2025 collaboration could extend its mammoth record to 20 non-consecutive weeks at No.1, where it is currently placed with 29,035 sales. Shakira & Burna Boy’s Dai Dai follows at No.2 (23,010 sales), with Ariana Grande’s Petal, the title track from her new album, is at No.3 (18,524 sales). ...
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