Power Up unveils latest participants for programme that 'strengthens industry and drives innovation'

Power Up has unveiled the music creators, industry professionals and executives who will make up Year 6 of the award-winning initiative.

The initiative has also announced an extended commitment from existing supporter Amazon Music and new industry partnerships with Metropolis Studios and Openstage to benefit the Power Up network and movement.

Co-founded by PRS Foundation and Ben Wynter, Power Up was designed to elevate Black talent and address anti-Black racism and racial disparities in the music sector.

Year 6 Power Up participants

The programme includes capacity building masterclasses, mentoring, coaching, mental health and wellbeing support, as well as grant support of up to £10,000 and access to Power Up partners and the peer network.

More than 1,900 Black music creators and industry professionals have applied for a place on the programme since it launched five years ago. Power Up will be publishing a report highlighting the impact of the programme since 2021.

The 40 music creators and industry professionals joining the Power Up participant network, selected by a panel of experts, are:

Music Creators

Adam Heron

Ayanna Witter-Johnson

Brook Rivers

Eejebee

False Idah

Griminal

Junior Simba

Kadeem

Ni Maxine

NikNak

Romarna Campbell

Sage Todz

SasKilla

Shaye Poulton Richards

Simone Seales

Swindle





Music Industry Professionals

Ace

Adedeji Wolf Ekundayo

Andrew Ibi

Anthony Olanipekun

Chloé Ameh

Dionne Bennett

DSJ

Eddie Agyemang

George Thomas

Ife Okonkwo

Janelle Mitchell

Janine Kempadoo

Jay Ajayi

Jonathan Chabala

Joy Warmann

Laura 'Elle' Erinle

Marvin Mateeka

Mary Adekoya

Monique Burrell

Nathan Sauramba

Paige Palmer

Serign-B Sanneh

Vanessa Sinclair

Wendy Cave





The Year 6 cohort features award-winning and nominated music creators across the MOBOs, RPS, Jazz FM and BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year, as well as executives and professionals working across the industry in law, A&R, talent development and broadcasting, alongside founders and co-founders of organisations.

You can find out more about each of the Year 6 participants here.

Power Up has also revealed that Amazon Music will be deepening their support building on the pilot residential programme in Manchester last year, spaces for meet ups/networking and extra support, alongside new partnerships from Metropolis Studios and Openstage.

The Metropolis Studios partnership will bring two 3-day writing camps and a number of new collaborative projects utilising Metropolis Studios spaces.

Openstage is providing practical training on direct-to-fan strategy through their framework called Inside Out.

Amazon Music has a Power Up playlist of participants, which will be updated monthly.

Power Up has helped dozens of participants, with recent achievements including AIM Awards nominations for Ego Ella May, Donae’O, Natalie Maddix and Ashaine White; Keturah Cummings picking up Entrepreneur of the Year at the Young Music Boss Awards 2025; Jeremiah Gogo entering a joint venture with Hybe Music; Josh Daniel appointed to the BPI’s Equity and Justice Advisory Group; Osama Izevbigie and Christine Osazuwa joining the Recording Academy Grammy Awards voting committee; Becky Sikasa winning BBC Introducing Scottish Act Of The Year 2025; and Alt Blk Era and Juls winning Best Alternative Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

Over the past six years we've invested millions into Black talent while providing tailored capacity-building support to each participant, helping people develop the skills, relationships and opportunities needed to build long-term success Ben Wynter

Ben Wynter, co-founder of Power Up, said: “Meeting our Year 6 cohort at the Roundhouse last week was one of those moments that reminds you exactly why Power Up exists. The ambition, curiosity and determination in the room was incredible. Black talent has never been in short supply; access has. Too many people are still locked out of the knowledge, networks and capital that help careers and businesses grow.

“Power Up exists to change that. Over the past six years we've invested millions into Black talent while providing tailored capacity-building support to each participant, helping people develop the skills, relationships and opportunities needed to build long-term success.”

He added: “I'm incredibly proud that, alongside the continued commitment of Amazon Music, we've welcomed new partners Openstage and Metropolis Studios as we continue to evolve the programme to meet the changing needs of Black creators and industry professionals.

“Later this year we'll publish our independent five-year impact report, and I believe it will put beyond reasonable doubt what we've seen first-hand for years: investing in Black talent doesn't just transform individual careers, it strengthens our industry, drives innovation and creates wider economic value. The achievements of our participants already speak for themselves; now we'll have the data to prove it."

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “We had the pleasure of meeting our Year 6 cohort last week at the Roundhouse and have to say it was inspiring meeting so many passionate people from all sectors and all parts of the UK. Through what is now a 240-strong network, Power Up is proving that when you invest in Black talent, Black talent thrives. I look forward to launching an independent impact report later in the year to show how much this is for the benefit of everyone in the music industry.”

Sheryl Nwosu, lawyer and chair of the Black Music Coalition, said: “The Power Up programme continues to grow from strength to strength, and to be clear that strength is in the talented individuals who for five years now six are the centre point of its aims. Over 240 participants have now benefited from what remains the clear goal of Power Up: to support and empower Black creatives and industry professionals, and by doing so year by year, creating an industry playing field that all of our supporters remain committed to redefining.

“The Black Music Coalition remain staunch supporters of Power Up and continue to encourage other organisations to give their time, money and proactive support to what is an undeniable and continuing success story!”

Through what is now a 240-strong network, Power Up is proving that when you invest in Black talent, Black talent thrives Joe Frankland

Paul Redding, CEO, Beggars Group, said: "The last five years of Power Up has been a journey delivering meaningful change for both our industry and each cohort. We are proud to support year six and look forward to watching Power Up gaining even more momentum through 2026 and 2027 as we welcome another group of incredible participants.”

Laura Lukanz, head of music industry at Amazon Music UK, said: “At Amazon Music, we believe in the power of music to connect communities and change lives. We are immensely proud to continue supporting Power Up as it enters its sixth year, deepening our commitment by building on last year's Manchester residential with new spaces for collaboration, networking and creative development.

“Over five years, we've watched this initiative grow into a network of more than 240 extraordinary Black music creators and industry professionals who are breaking barriers and leading from the front. Watching Power Up alumni win awards, land leadership roles and reshape the conversation around equity in music is exactly why we keep showing up.”

Richard Connell, CEO at Metropolis Studios, said: “As a world-leading recording studio, we believe we have a responsibility not only to celebrate creativity, but to expand access and help create the conditions in which it can thrive. Power Up has established itself as one of the UK's most important initiatives for driving meaningful change for Black music creators and industry professionals, and we're proud to support its next chapter.”

Grant Tilbury, head of artist success, Openstage, said: "Talent has never been the barrier for Black creators. Access has. The real power of Power Up is its network, and our job is to add a practical layer to it. Our Inside Out framework shows participants and their teams how to build their world, invite fans in, and own those fan relationships outright rather than renting an audience from a platform. When an artist owns their fanbase, they own their leverage. Six years in, Power Up keeps proving that investing in Black talent lifts the whole industry."

PHOTO: Tamiym Cader