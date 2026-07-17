Amazon Music releases exclusive Take That live EP

Amazon Music has released an exclusive Take That EP featuring tracks taken from the band’s recent hometown show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

Take That - Live From The Circus 2026 (Amazon Music Presents) is available on the streaming platform from today (July 17).

The sold-out show was livestreamed across Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app, becoming the most watched UK livestreamed performance to date.

The EP features Greatest Day, The Garden, Never Forget, Patience and Rule The World, alongside new track You’re a Superstar – taken from the band's forthcoming 10th studio album – which was performed for the first time on the tour.

The band also recently dropped new single Sweet July, which will also appear on the new record.

Take That played for over 150,000 fans across three nights at the Etihad Stadium from 19-21 June, accompanied by a huge live production including a cast of 40 dancers, acrobats, firebreathers, stilt walkers and the iconic 30ft tall mechanical elephant.

The UK & Ireland stadium tour, which followed the group's No.1 rated Netflix documentary in January, wrapped up at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on July 4.

Amazon Music released exclusive merchandise, including city-specific The Circus Live 2026 t-shirts, for each tour date.

The Circus Tour was the latest live concert to be broadcast by Amazon Music in 2026. The music streaming service has broadcast from Primavera Sound Barcelona, as well as Aya Nakamura at the Stade de France in Paris, Stagecoach Festival live from Indio, California, and Bastille and Mumford & Sons as part of Amazon Music’s City Sessions.

Subscribers can read our interview with Take That manager Chris Dempsey here.

PHOTO: Emma Tranter