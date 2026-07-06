Lewis Capaldi's 'landmark' BST Hyde Park concert to be livestreamed on YouTube

Lewis Capaldi has announced that the first night of his sold-out headline performances at London’s BST Hyde Park this weekend will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on YouTube.

Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express presents BST Hyde Park will stream live on the platform, with no paywall, on Saturday (July 11) from 8.45pm.

The free livestream will feature an 26-camera setup “designed to fully capture the scale, emotion, and atmosphere” of the concert, with drone cinematography also set to feature.

The stream, which will remain permanently available on YouTube following the performance, will open with an exclusive 10-minute short film specially created for the event by creative director Rory Dewar.

It's a landmark moment for BST and a fantastic opportunity for millions of fans to be part of the experience, wherever they are in the world Jim King, AEG Presents UK

Jim King, CEO of event promoter AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “BST Hyde Park has welcomed some of the world's biggest artists over the years, so we're incredibly excited that Lewis Capaldi will make history as the first artist to livestream their full performance from the festival.

"It's a landmark moment for BST and a fantastic opportunity for millions of fans to be part of the experience, wherever they are in the world.”

Capaldi will join a rare club of one-off events to be broadcast globally from Hyde Park, including Live 8 in 2005 and Paul McCartney’s performance in 2010.

The Scot’s summer schedule has also included festival headline shows at both Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT, as well as Dublin’s Marlay Park, Thomond Park, Limerick, TK Maxx Presents Live at Powderham, Exeter, and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields. In addition, he headlined AEG’s newest festival, Roundhay Festival in Leeds, on Saturday (July 4).

Capaldi returned to the live stage last year with a surprise slot at Glastonbury, and scored his sixth UK No.1 with his comeback track Survive (536,313 sales, OCC), the title track of his 2025 EP.

His two albums, 2019's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and 2023's Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, have sales of 1,927,902 and 430,328 to date, according to the Official Charts Company.