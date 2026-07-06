Harry Styles sets 'extraordinary' record as 12-night run at Wembley Stadium closes

Harry Styles has now officially broken the record for longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run.

Styles completed his 12-night residency at the London venue on Saturday (July 4) and has now beaten the previous record of 10 Wembley Stadium shows, set by Coldplay during their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in 2025.

Will Munford, Official Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.”

Back in 2022, Wembley Stadium’s then senior commercial director James Taylor suggested that the star would one day reach such a milestone in an interview with Music Week.

Harry Styles on stage at Wembley Stadium

“He’s going to go into that Ed Sheeran and Coldplay level, they’re both due to do their 12th shows this year at Wembley and I can see Harry on his third or fourth tour being up on that level,” Taylor told us. “There’s definitely more to come from him, his show will get better and better. If he’s that good on his first stadium show, you look forward to seeing his second and his third…”

The milestone was marked during the final show by a speech from Styles’ older sister Gemma, who also thanked fans during an emotional appearance on stage.

Gemma Styles said: “My little brother is about to finish a record breaking 12 night run. I don’t think of you as ‘this’ at all in day-to-day life. I think of you as a brother, an uncle and a best friend. And seeing the incredible community that has formed around you, is just indescribable. Thank you to everyone who has been here with you over the last 12 nights and the last 16 years.

“I’m so proud of you. I’m proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be and the impact that you have on so many. Thank you for being you, and thank you for letting us watch. I love you so much. Please - help me congratulate you on a historic 12 nights at Wembley!”

Styles and his tour crew were presented with a certificate on stage at Wembley (above), while the final show also included a special Pride celebration on stage before his set. Shania Twain supported Styles at each of the 12 Wembley shows.

With opening legs in Amsterdam and London now complete, the Together, Together tour is set to visit São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney throughout 2026, including a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden. Styles’ next show is at Estadio MorumBIS on Friday, July 17.

Styles’ chart-topping fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has 344,196 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

PHOTO: Anthony Pham