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Sam Fender & Olivia Dean could hit 15th week at No.1 with Rein Me In

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Wednesday, Jul 1st 2026 at 5:45PM

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean may see another week atop the singles chart with their hit collaboration, Rein Me In.

Now looking at a 15th non-consecutive week at No.1, Rein Me In has already spent more weeks at the top than any other song this decade. According to the second Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week, the song has 25,267 sales.

Following at No.2 is Michael Jackson with 17,048 sales of Billie Jean, while Harry Styles’ ...

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