Marketing Manager, KOKO Electronic

3 years deep, KOKO Electronic has become a beating heart of London’s electronic movement. Delivering unique dance floor experiences every weekend, bringing the best electronic talent from around the world, from every genre imaginable. Dance music icons, to essential next wave talents.



Since their inception, KOKO Electronic has hosted everyone from Jungle, Madlib, Dixon, Marco Carola, Uncle Waffles, Kaytranada, Jyoty, The Blessed Madonna, Kerri Chandler, Francis Mercier, Groove Armada, Armand Van Helden and many more.



Job Summary

KOKO Electronic is looking for a Marketing Manager to plan and deliver marketing activity across our electronic programme and club offering. This role plays a key part in driving ticket sales, growing audiences and increasing the visibility of KOKO Electronic, while supporting the wider commercial goals of the business.



You’ll manage campaigns from start to finish, from planning and content creation through to delivery, tracking results and reporting. The role suits someone who is both creative and organised, confident writing copy, comfortable working with data and able to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced, live environment.



You’ll need a solid understanding of digital marketing, CRM, social media and audience behaviour, and be passionate about music and culture, with an interest and awareness of the latest electronic music and cultural trends.



This is a full-time role, normally operating Monday to Friday with a hybrid arrangement, please note some flexibility of event attendance when supporting the department needs will be required



Role & Responsibilities



Campaign Strategy & Delivery

Plan and deliver marketing campaigns for KOKO Electronic shows and club programming, in line with brand and commercial objectives.

Manage campaigns end to end, including planning, execution, optimisation and reporting.

Work closely with internal teams such as Ticketing, wider Marketing, Partnerships and Venue Operations to ensure joined-up delivery.

Liaise with artist teams to agree and deliver marketing plans that are effective and on brand.

Work with ticketing partners to support sales performance and customer experience.

Content, Copy & Social Media

Plan and manage content across social media, CRM, paid digital, website listings and on-site channels.

Write clear, engaging copy suited to different platforms and audiences.

Manage and optimise multiple social media channels, keeping an eye on trends and identifying opportunities to grow reach and engagement.

Oversee community management and ensure timely, appropriate responses.

Contribute ideas for creative content, formats, and cultural moments that support the brand.

Digital, CRM & Performance Marketing

Plan and deliver CRM campaigns, including audience segmentation and performance tracking.

Manage paid digital activity across paid social and paid search, with a focus on performance and ROI.

Track and analyse campaign results using analytics tools.

Monitor ticket sales, audience growth, engagement and conversion, sharing clear insights with stakeholders.

Produce regular performance reports with practical recommendations.

Audience & Commercial Growth

Use audience data to understand who we’re reaching and identify opportunities to grow and diversify audiences.

Support wider commercial activity across ticket sales, partnerships, membership and F&B where relevant.

Identify opportunities for partnerships, activations and campaign amplification within the electronic music space.

Collaboration & Operations

Work closely with venue managers, technical teams, and advancing teams to ensure campaigns run smoothly.

Organise and maintain marketing assets, content folders, and documentation.

Support contract and documentation processes for external events and private hires when required.

Manage guest list coordination for events where needed.

Where appropriate, support junior team members and work with external agencies.

Qualifications and Skills

Proven experience in a marketing role, ideally within music, events, entertainment or a similar fast-paced environment.

Strong copywriting skills, with the ability to adapt tone and messaging across different platforms and audiences.

A solid understanding of digital marketing, including social media, CRM, paid digital, and content performance.

Confidence using data and analytics to track performance, spot trends, and improve campaigns.

Highly organised, with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines at the same time.

Comfortable working with a range of internal and external stakeholders, including artists and partners.

A practical, hands-on approach and willingness to get involved where needed.

Genuine interest in electronic music, culture, and audience trends.

A collaborative mindset, with the ability to work well as part of a team and support others when required.

As this is a specialist role dedicated to the growth of KOKO Electronic, we kindly ask applicants to submit a cover letter alongside their CV to help us better understand their relevant experience, perspective and interest in the brand.