On course to dip out of the top five for much of the week, I Knew It I Knew You (IKIIKY) recovers to spend a second week at the summit for Taylor Swift, boosted by the release of a second tranche of CD singles on Wednesday, which accounted for a hefty 36.18% of its overall consumption of 71,404 units – the highest of any single in any week so far in 2026.

Alongside 949 digital downloads and 27,963 sales-equivalent ...