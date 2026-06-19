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Charts analysis: Taylor Swift has biggest weekly singles total of 2026 with huge physical sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 19th 2026 at 6:01PM

On course to dip out of the top five for much of the week, I Knew It I Knew You (IKIIKY) recovers to spend a second week at the summit for Taylor Swift, boosted by the release of a second tranche of CD singles on Wednesday, which accounted for a hefty 36.18% of its overall consumption of 71,404 units – the highest of any single in any week so far in 2026. 

Alongside 949 digital downloads and 27,963 sales-equivalent ...

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