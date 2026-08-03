Bauer Media to lead pan-London Creative Industries Sector Hub

Bauer Media has been selected to lead a new pan-London Creative Industries Sector Hub.

The Creative Industries Sector Hub, led by Bauer Media’s Bauer Academy and in partnership with National Theatre, UKFT and CineCertified, will become a central resource for London's creative sector.

The hub – backed by funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA) over the next three years – will bring together employers, education providers and industry organisations to help address skills shortages, support career progression and create clearer pathways into the creative industries. The programme will provide practical guidance, strengthen industry partnerships and help ensure London's creative workforce has the skills needed for the future.

Initially, the hub will focus on developing pilot programmes in collaboration with the GLA and industry partners. It will then expand its offer to include curriculum development and employer engagement, as well as apprenticeship and careers support and signposting to training and employment opportunities.

Working with employers and freelancers, the hub will undertake research into current and emerging skills requirements to help shape future training provision and careers support across the capital.

Bauer Academy will recruit a dedicated team to deliver the programme, working closely with employers and stakeholders across London's creative economy to develop initiatives that respond directly to industry needs.

Our ambition is for the hub to become London's trusted centre for creative skills, helping build a stronger, more resilient workforce for the future Simon Myciunka

Simon Myciunka, president audio & CEO, Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “For more than a decade, Bauer Academy has worked alongside employers to develop the skills, talent and career pathways that the creative industries need. Leading the Creative Industries Sector Hub allows us to build on that experience at a city-wide level, bringing together employers, educators and industry bodies to strengthen collaboration, create clearer pathways into creative careers and help businesses access the talent they need. Our ambition is for the hub to become London's trusted centre for creative skills, helping build a stronger, more resilient workforce for the future.”

Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, said: “One in six jobs in London is directly in the creative sector, making the creative industries one of the capital’s greatest strengths. Our Inclusive Talent Strategy unlocks high-quality training and career pathways in this sector and other growing sectors across the city. To deliver the inclusive growth we want, we need a skills system that responds to employers’ needs and opens up opportunities for Londoners from all backgrounds.”

“This new pan-London Creative Industries Sector Hub, led by Bauer Media and backed by City Hall, will bring together employers, educators and industry partners to tackle skills shortages, strengthen career pathways and build the diverse talent pipeline the sector needs for the future. I am delighted to see this important initiative moving forward.”

The Creative Industries Sector Hub is one of three new sector hubs being established across London to support priority industries.