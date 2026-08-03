Luke Combs makes country music history with Wembley Stadium and Edinburgh Murrayfield shows

Luke Combs has made country music history with a series of huge UK shows.

The country superstar played three sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium at the weekend (July 31 to August 2) as part of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. Support came from Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows.

Luke Combs is the first country artist to headline the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium. Taylor Swift began her career in country but had switched to pop and folk by the time she headlined the venue in 2024.

Combs also played two UK dates at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, following a pair of shows at Slane Castle in Ireland.

With over 355,000 tickets sold in London and Edinburgh, the landmark run stands as the biggest country music event in UK history.

To mark his achievements, Combs was presented with a plaque by Steve Homer (AEG Presents) and Jack Dowling (SJM Concerts) marking his ascent to stadium status in the UK.

He has previously played as part of C2C Festival in the UK and headlined his own dates at the O2 Arena in 2023 – a breakthrough year for Combs when he first cracked the singles chart. He has since amassed eight Top 75 singles.

Combs’ most consumed single is 2017’s When It Rains It Pours on 1,064,983 units (Official Charts Company), even though it has never charted. It is closely followed by 2023 Top 30 single Fast Car about to be confirmed as his second million-seller in the UK (999,322 units.)

On the UK albums chart, Combs has charted three in the Top 10 and five in the Top 40. He had his best result to date this year with The Way I Am (Sony Music CG) peaking at No.4 (57,986 units to date).

Luke Combs’ most consumed album to date in the UK is 2017’s This One’s For You on 341,374 units.