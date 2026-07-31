Armin Zerza steps down as Warner Music Group CFO & COO

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced that CFO & COO Armin Zerza has stepped down from his role for personal reasons, effective immediately.

WMG says Zerza will remain available to the company through the end of the fiscal year to ensure a seamless transition.

Zerza served as CFO of Activision Blizzard prior to joining WMG last year, bringing three decades of experience across the entertainment, technology and consumer goods industries.

Armin has been an instrumental leader and member of the executive team during a crucial period of growth and transformation Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group

WMG has initiated a formal search for its next CFO, with SVP, global controller and chief accounting officer, Lou Dickler appointed acting CFO in the interim.

Dickler, who has previously served in this capacity, brings extensive financial expertise and deep knowledge of WMG’s operations, "ensuring continuity and stability across the company's financial operations", according to the company.



"Armin has been an instrumental leader and member of the executive team during a crucial period of growth and transformation," said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group. "We thank Armin for his outstanding business and financial leadership and enduring contributions to WMG, and we wish him all the best."

Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson has been promoted to chief operating officer of Warner Music Group in the wake of Zerza's departure.