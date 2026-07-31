The Brat is back…again!

A mere 23 weeks after her Wuthering Heights soundtrack debuted at No.1, Charli XCX returns to pole position, with her latest regular studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, becoming the first British woman ever to have two No.1 albums in the same calendar year.

Securing first week consumption of 22,322 units (6,704 CD, 7,932 vinyl, 414 cassettes, 1,762 digital downloads and 5,510 sales-equivalent streams), her ninth charted album consists of 11 new songs (14 on The ...