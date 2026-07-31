Atlantic celebrates Charli XCX's second No.1 album of 2026

Charli XCX has landed her second No.1 album of 2026 with Music, Fashion, Film (Atlantic).

It follows the No.1 result in February for Charli XCX’s soundtrack album Wuthering Heights.

Music, Fashion, Film is Charli XCX’s eighth studio album and fourth chart-topper along with Crash (2022), Brat (2024) and Wuthering Heights (2026).

"Charli XCX is an exceptional artist with an unmatched ability to flip culture and creativity on its head,” said Ed Howard, co-president, Atlantic Records. “Music, Fashion, Film marks a bold new chapter – an introspective and sonically adventurous project that explores fame, culture, and impermanence with striking clarity.

“We're delighted to celebrate this latest milestone with Charli as she redefines what it means to be a multidisciplinary artist. Congratulations and thanks to Charli and her team and to all the dedicated Atlantic crew around the world."

We're delighted to celebrate this latest milestone with Charli as she redefines what it means to be a multidisciplinary artist Ed Howard

Charli XCX is the first British female artist to earn two No.1 albums in the same year – still a rare achievement on the UK chart. The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John and Ed Sheeran have also scored two No.1 albums in a calendar year, while Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Diana Ross have previously achieved the feat as international female artists.

Music, Fashion, Film debuted at No.1 with consumption of 22,322 units (Official Charts Company), including 15,050 physical copies, 1,762 downloads and 5,510 sales-equivalent streams. It also made No.1 on the official vinyl albums chart.

The release of Music, Fashion, Film has delivered a 27th Top 40 single for Charli XCX with Camera debuting at No.22.

With the release of her new record, Charli XCX’s biggest-selling album, the now double-platinum Brat, experienced a week-on-week consumption increase of 9.5%. After almost ending its uninterrupted Top 100 run last week, it has climbed 15 places to No.85 to spend a 112th consecutive week in the chart.

With consumption to date of 608,992 units, Brat has spent 82 of those weeks in the Top 40 and 35 weeks in the Top 10.