Ella Langley, Michael Jackson and more help to power Sony Music revenue growth in fiscal Q1

Sony’s Music segment has reported a strong performance in the fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The results cover Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) and Sony Music Publishing.

The company reported revenue growth, strong profitability and increases in its merch and live businesses.

On a US dollar basis, recorded music streaming revenues increased 9.7% year-on-year ($1.488 billion). Music publishing streaming revenue was up 8% year-on-year.

Top sellers for the quarter were led by Michael Jackson, thanks to a nearly four-fold increase in consumption of his catalogue following the global success of the Michael biopic.

In addition, Ella Langley’s new album Dandelion reached No.1 on the US albums chart. Its lead single Choosin' Texas also broke the all-time record for the longest run at No.1 by a female artist in the US. Both Dandelion and Ella Langley’s prior album Still Hungover were among Sony’s Top 10 sellers for the quarter.

Other big sellers in the quarter included Raye, Bad Bunny, SZA, Luke Combs and Peso Pluma & Tito Double P.

Total revenue for the Music segment increased year-on-year thanks to growth in music streaming revenues across recorded music and publishing, as well in merchandising and live revenue.

Total revenue for Sony’s Music segment in the quarter was up 20.8% year-on-year in the quarter to 562bn yen ($3.51bn).

Sony reported total operating income of 106 billion yen ($660m, up 14.1%) and adjusted OIBDA of 134 billion yen ($830m, up 14.8%).

Total recorded music revenue in fiscal Q1 was up 26.4% year-on-year to 381 billion yen ($2.38bn). Within those results, physical revenue was up 14% to 30 billion yen ($180m).

Recorded music ‘Other’ revenue (including merchandise, live and sync) was up 53.8% year-on-year to 107 billion yen ($660m).

Music publishing revenue in the quarter was up 17.5% year-on-year when measured in yen (reflecting currency exchange fluctuations when converting to Japanese yen).

For the full year, Sony is now forecasting slightly higher revenues from streaming services in recorded music and music publishing, primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and the consolidation of Recognition Music Group.

PHOTO: Ella Langley (credit: Caylee Robillard)