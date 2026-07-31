RHEI publicly launches Made For Music AI platform to scale content production for artists

RHEI’s AI platform Made has publicly launched Made for Music, an agentic platform designed for artists, labels and distributors.

Made was developed by RHEI to amplify human creativity and scale content production.

“Built for the realities of today’s music industry, Made For Music helps teams create, package, distribute and promote releases to all relevant platforms, giving artists a faster, more scalable way to bring one track to market as a full campaign,” said a statement.

The platform is designed to support artists and teams as they face ever-growing demands on content creation, promotion, metadata management and fan engagement.

Made For Music builds the release roll-out by creating the press release, playlist pitch, cover art and short-form promo assets in advance. On release day, Made publishes across channels and subsequently handles fan comments and keeps the momentum running.

RHEI is already working with Warner Music Group, Roc Nation, MNRK Music Group, 21 Savage, Lyrical Lemonade and T-Pain, while Made is being used by thousands of creators worldwide.

“With Made For Music, RHEI builds on that foundation with a tailored offering designed for the realities of the modern music industry,” added the statement.

We’ve built a creative operating system that acts as a seamless extension of the artist's team, turning a single track into a full-scale global campaign Shahrzad Rafati

Made For Music’s capabilities include: campaign writing: (artist bios, press releases, EPKs, social captions, video scripts), visual asset creation (cover art, thumbnails, banners, avatars, and other promotional assets), music video creation (lyric videos, visualizers and clips) and social media publishing (uploading videos and images directly to Instagram and Facebook).

The platform also provides YouTube playlist management, video coverage across platforms and industry outreach (including pitches to DSPs such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music for editorial playlist placement, as well as outreach to music supervisors, advertising partners and labels).

“The modern music industry expects artists to be full-time marketers, often at the expense of their actual art,” said Shahrzad Rafati (pictured), founder and CEO of RHEI. “With Made For Music, we are fundamentally shifting that paradigm. We’ve built a creative operating system that acts as a seamless extension of the artist's team, turning a single track into a full-scale global campaign.

“We believe AI's true power lies in amplifying human creativity, handling the relentless grind of a release so artists can protect their energy and stay focused on the music.”