Spotify launches full-length video ecosystem for artists

Spotify has launched a new video ecosystem for artists centred on full-length video, backed by data indicating the format drives significantly deeper fan engagement.

According to Spotify, listeners who stream an official music video, live performance, or cover of a song go on to stream that track 64% more over the next three weeks than fans who only heard the audio.

It adds that users are also 1.4x more likely to save the track, share it, or add it to a playlist, and go on to stream the rest of that artist's catalogue 57% more.

What's more, "super listeners" – artists' biggest monthly active listeners – stream that act's music 62% more over the following three weeks, on average, following a video stream on Spotify, equating to more than 100 minutes of additional listening time, on average.

The launch builds on the beta rollout of full-length video uploads in Spotify For Artists, which is available to nearly 100,000 artists, and adds two new features that the service says turn video "into a real growth tool".

The Video Pitching Tool lets artists submit videos to Spotify's editorial team for playlist consideration, while Music Video Charts Global is a new destination tracking the world's most-watched music videos. Videos are royalty-bearing and chart-eligible.

One thing we've seen consistently is that streaming videos leads to more listening Spotify

In a blog post, Spotify said: "Over the last year, labels and distributors have been able to release music videos on Spotify, giving us a chance to see what happens when fans stream videos alongside the music they already love, not disconnected from it. One thing we've seen consistently is that streaming videos leads to more listening.

"And because full-length music videos are royalty-bearing, artists can earn from the video itself as well as the listening that follows. That's a big part of why we're investing more in full-length music video and making it easier for artists to get videos onto Spotify."

Artists can upload live performances, studio sessions, covers, and official music videos. Pitched videos can appear on playlists including Best New Videos, Live Performances, Today's Top Videos, and House Party.

To qualify, videos must be either unreleased or released within the past seven days, whether delivered via a label or distributor or uploaded directly through Spotify for Artists.

As part of the shift, Spotify will be ending support for new Clips uploads, its existing short-form video feature for artists. In time, the Clips tab on artist profiles will transition to the Video tab, which will become the home for both music videos and previously uploaded Clips.