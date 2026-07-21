AllTrack enters multi-territory digital licensing agreement with SACEM

US performing rights organisation Alltrack has entered into multi-territory digital licensing agreement with SACEM.

Through the partnership, SACEM will manage digital licensing for AllTrack's repertoire across more than 130 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and key Asian markets,

Effective immediately, the deal covers streaming and download royalties, including both performance and mechanical shares, expanding AllTrack’s international digital licensing footprint and accelerating its royalty collections.

SACEM has assumed multi-territory digital licensing for the covered territories and DSPs, while AllTrack – which also manages mechanical and neighboruing rights – will continue to manage collections through existing direct global licences with select DSPs and partnerships with sister societies in their local markets.

“After careful consideration, we determined that partnering with SACEM will provide the best outcome for collections of our digital repertoire in these territories,” said AllTrack founder & CEO Hayden Bower (pictured). “As the oldest and one of the world’s largest CMOs, SACEM brings a unique combination of experience, advanced technological capabilities and leverage in its negotiations with DSPs.

"For the songwriters and publishers who trust AllTrack to manage their performance and mechanical rights in one place, this agreement means higher international streaming royalties, faster cross-border payouts, and clearer statements.”

We expect to deliver higher and accelerated royalty distributions as well as enhanced transparency for AllTrack’s fast-growing independent repertoire Julien Dumon, SACEM

French collective management organisation SACEM conducts centralised multi-territory digital licensing negotiations with DSPs such as Spotify, Apple, Amazon and YouTube, and also provides advanced metadata processing and enrichment services.

“We are pleased to welcome AllTrack into SACEM’s international network of trusted societies that we represent for multi-territory digital licensing,” said Julien Dumon, executive director of digital & development at SACEM. “AllTrack shares SACEM’s commitment to innovation, transparency and creator-centric rights management. Through this partnership and thanks to our efficient licensing framework, we expect to deliver higher and accelerated royalty distributions as well as enhanced transparency for AllTrack’s fast-growing independent repertoire.”

AllTrack’s members will begin receiving royalty payouts under the new deal as soon as August 2026, with royalties itemised by territory, source and usage type in their AllTrack statements.