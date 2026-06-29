MMF & YouTube Music collaborate on a new MMF Hyperdrive programme

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and YouTube Music have unveiled Hyperdrive: a new collaboration to fast-track the professional development of talented music managers.

The initiative marks an evolution of the Accelerator Programme, which has supported more than 150 UK-based managers with a unique combination of grant funding and expert-led training.

Accelerator’s model of early stage investment – backed by YouTube Music, Arts Council England, the Scottish Music Industry Association and PPL – has delivered results across the management community.

Participants in the programme have demonstrated significant increases in their year-on-year earnings, as well as expanding their rosters, strengthening their businesses and embarking on new commercial collaborations. Accelerelator engaged with a broad range of managers from different backgrounds and locations.

These successes were recently celebrated in a special one-off event at YouTube Music’s offices, attended by managers of every Accelerator cohort since 2019 and featuring speeches from Dan Chalmers (YouTube’s head of music for Europe, Middle East & Africa) alongside MMF chief executive Annabella Coldrick and MMF chair Niamh Byrne.

MMF Hyperdrive aims to go further, with a four-month training programme (September 2026-January 2027).

Working in partnership with YouTube Music, Hyperdrive participants will learn new skills to help develop their businesses, including building capacity, enhancing creativity and learning about new commercial models and tools. Through a travel bursary, they will also receive support to attend key conferences and MMF events, as well as tickets to the 2026 Artist & Manager Awards.

The programme will culminate in a dedicated three-day retreat and an opportunity to earn recognition from the MMF’s recently launched Manager Certification Programme.

Hyperdrive will be open to managers from across the UK with clients who turn over £50,000 or more and are running a growing business. Managers who work independently or within companies as employees or through joint ventures are also encouraged to apply.

Applications will open next month, and the MMF will host an online seminar at 12pm on July 8 to provide further information.

As the responsibilities of artist managers are constantly evolving and expanding, we have designed this new programme to empower the management community Maddy Smith

Paul Bonham, director of professional development, MMF, said: “Everyone at the MMF is really excited to continue our partnership with YouTube Music. Accelerator was such a phenomenal programme that impacted the lives of more than 150 independent managers, and its spirit lives on in countless WhatsApp groups and email threads where past participants continue to share advice, empathy and experience and lift each other up.

“Hyperdrive has been developed very much in that spirit. By bringing managers together, by encouraging discussion and knowledge-sharing, and by boosting their professional development through initiatives like the MMF’s Certification Programme, we will create long-term value throughout the music sector. We look forward to opening applications next month, and helping support another wave of talented individuals.”

Maddy Smith, artist partnerships, YouTube, said: “Following seven incredible years of collaboration through the Accelerator, I am delighted that we are continuing our partnership with the MMF with the launch of Hyperdrive. As the responsibilities of artist managers are constantly evolving and expanding, we have designed this new programme to empower the management community – our goal is to provide the essential expertise and tools required to support their creative output and operational efficiency within the ever-changing landscape of music management.”

PHOTO: MMF Accelerator celebration at YouTube HQ including Paul Bonham (Director of Professional Development, MMF), Suzi Ibbotson (Director of Communications, PPL), Niamh Byrne (Chair MMF), Dan Chalmers (Head Of Music, YouTube, EMEA at Google), Annabella Coldrick (Chief Executive, MMF), Lizzie Dickson (Head of Music, YouTube UK), Maddy Smith (Artist Relations Manager, YouTube Music) (photo credit Paul Hampartsoumian)