Incoming: Tricky discusses the benefits of remaining independent

Prolific artist/producer Tricky is back with a new album, Different When It’s Silent (out now). Here, the trip-hop pioneer tells us about his “wicked” stint working with the Island-signed Mitch Sanders, summer shows, and doing things his way at his label, False Idols…

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Steve Gullick

Different When It’s Silent is your 15th solo album. Do you ever feel pressure to switch things up in terms of sound?

“I’m not involved in any [one] genre. When that genre ends, that front [persona] ends. Artists become old – and I don’t mean age, but they become not relevant. Out Of Place, the first single off my album, ain’t a radio single. My radio [pluggers] said, ‘Choose others.’ They’re great radio people, but because I do my own thing, I brought that single out. I think artists sometimes get tired because they have to follow a formula. I don’t have to; that would be boring.”

Are you hoping for chart success with the album?

“I’m okay with an album not being successful. I don’t have the pressure of success. A lot of bands are successful, very big. They have to have a successful album. I don’t mind if 50 people hear my album. I’m good, because I’m going to keep making albums, keep touring. I love what I’m doing. It’s almost unbelievable to be able to do this for a living. I feel totally blessed.”

Mitch Sanders, who is signed to Island, sings across this record. How did working with him come about, and how was it?

“About five years ago, my friend played me his friend’s son’s [Mitch’s] music. While I was in Bristol last winter, I pulled him up and said, ‘I’ve got a studio – come down.’ So we started working together and then I got a few other people in. It was going to be a side project, but then Alan [McGee – Tricky’s manager] said, ‘Listen, this is your album, mate.’ Mitch has got a soulful voice and, when I first heard it all those years ago, I knew I’d work with him. It was so fucking funny working with Mitch. It was just wicked.”

You’re on tour together this summer with UK and European headline shows and festival dates. How are you feeling about playing live again?

“I’m really excited. I haven’t done any shows for two years, so I’m looking forward to the travel. And Mitch, this is his first tour with me and his first [proper] tour. Seeing how excited he is inspires me. With the music, I don’t really care what anybody thinks, but with the shows, there’s a little bit more pressure. These people could be anywhere, but they’ve chosen to spend that time with you. That’s really important to me. Making music, you’re in your own little movie. But when you’ve got a crowd in front of you, that’s real life.”

This solo LP is being released through your own label, False Idols. Earlier in your career, you were on majors including Island and indies like Domino. How do you look back on those days?

“I got very lucky and also unlucky at the start. I was with Chris Blackwell [founder, Island Records]. I’ve been with other majors, but the relationships didn’t last long. And I’ve been with other indies. But the relationship with Chris was different. For instance, after my third, fourth album, he never, ever talked about how many records I sold. Never was I told, ‘I don’t think this album is right for us.’ But there are certain rules. I mean, it’s understandable that if someone’s got a label and they sign me, they say, ‘Look, I know the product and what makes my label successful.’ But I can’t handle that. Being independent means things like having Out Of Place as a single when it shouldn’t be. Record companies can be good for some people. It was just difficult for me.”

Finally, what has changed the most in the industry since you started releasing music 30-plus years ago?

“There are more opportunities for new artists now, but it’s more difficult. It’s hard to stick out; the industry is saturated. Like, how do you get a fanbase? That’s what major labels are good for. They will promote an artist to the point where they get a fanbase. But how long that lasts is really down to the fans.”