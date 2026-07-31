Warner Music Group promotes Tom Corson to chief operating officer

Warner Music Group (WMG) has promoted Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson to chief operating officer of the entire organisation.

Corson will oversee global marketing, merch, D2C, supply chain and more, according to the announcement, while continuing to drive momentum at Warner Records alongside co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck for a transitional period.

Corson will report directly to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl. His promotion comes after CFO & COO Armin Zerza stepped down from his role for personal reasons.

"Tom is one of the most dynamic, respected, and effective executives in the music business, and a fierce champion of talent," said Kyncl. "Together with Aaron, he’s helped architect Warner Records’ resurgence, and we’ll leverage his vision, disciplined execution and deep experience across the entire company as we continue to deliver for our artists and songwriters while achieving our top and bottom line goals.”



Corson joined Warner Records in 2018 as co-chairman and COO and has led the label’s business operations, strategy and commercial development.

It’s an honour to step into this role during such a transformative era for both our company and the industry at large Tom Corson, Warner Music Group

Under Corson and Bay-Schuck, the label has enjoyed chart-topping success with acts such as Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Michael Bublé, Teddy Swims, Linkin Park, Cody Johnson and Sombr.

Prior to joining WMG, Corson spent more than four decades in senior leadership positions across the music industry, most recently serving as president and COO of RCA Music Group.

"It’s an honour to step into this role during such a transformative era for both our company and the industry at large," said Corson. "A huge thanks to Robert for the opportunity, as well as to Aaron and the Warner Records team for the unforgettable run.

"I’m looking forward to building on our momentum, turbocharging operations, and creating even more impactful opportunities for our incredible artists and songwriters worldwide."

PHOTO: Jonathan Weiner