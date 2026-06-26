Warner Music launches vinyl take-back pilot scheme with indie retailers

Warner Music Group has partnered with a collection of independent record stores across the US on the launch of a vinyl take-back pilot.

“The scheme is designed to better understand how damaged or unwanted records can be collected, consolidated, and directed toward potential material recovery pathways,” said a statement.

Throughout the programme, participating record stores will serve as collection points where consumers can return damaged or unplayable vinyl records regardless of artist, label or condition.

Collected materials will be aggregated and evaluated through recovery partner, Virterras Materials. The pilot will assess factors including participation rates, material quality, transportation and processing requirements, and potential recovery outcomes.

While vinyl has experienced significant growth over the past decade, there has been limited industry-wide exploration of what happens to records when consumers no longer want them.

“By examining both the practical and economic realities of collection and recovery, the pilot aims to help stakeholders better understand what infrastructure, partnerships, and investment may be required to support future recovery pathways for physical music products,” added the statement.

Independent record stores have long served as gathering places for music fans and stewards of music culture Madeleine Smith

"Independent record stores have long served as gathering places for music fans and stewards of music culture," said Madeleine Smith, senior director, ESG, Warner Music Group. "The pilot brings together retailers, recovery partners, and music fans to explore an important question: what would it take to create practical pathways for recovering unplayable or damaged vinyl records? It’s a vital first step in understanding what’s possible."

The pilot will run from the end of June to September.

The initiative follows a May 2026 manufacturing study by WMG, GZ Media and Abbey Road Studios, which demonstrated that unsold, obsolete records can be successfully reprocessed into high-quality, commercial-grade new pressings while maintaining audio quality and a reduced carbon footprint. This pilot takes the next step by exploring how unplayable and damaged records from consumers can be collected and moved through the recovery process at scale.

"We are proud to partner with Warner Music and independent record stores across the country to launch a consumer vinyl collection programme that gives unsellable and unplayable records a new purpose. Together, we are keeping valuable material out of landfill and creating a more sustainable future for the music industry,” said Jo-Anne Perkins of Virterras Materials.

The pilot is supported by the Vinyl Institute, which awarded funding to Virterras Materials.

Participating stores include:

Amoeba Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Antone’s Record Shop (Austin, TX)

Country Line Records (Keller, TX)

Criminal Records (Atlanta, GA)

Easy Street Records (Seattle, WA)

Home Rule Records (Washington D.C.)

Red Zeppelin Records (McKinney, TX)

Rough Trade NYC (New York City, NY)

Spin Me Round (Easton, PA)

Reckless Records (Chicago, IL)

Sweat Records (Miami, FL)