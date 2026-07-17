Warner Music Group renews NetEase Cloud Music deal

Warner Music Group and NetEase Cloud Music have renewed their strategic licensing agreement.

The relationship between the major and the Chinese streaming service began in 2020. Since then, China has become a Top 5 market in terms of recorded music income.

“This multi-year extension deepens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, multiplying opportunities in China for WMG’s artists and songwriters and offering NetEase Cloud Music’s highly engaged user base new and enhanced ways of engaging with their music,” said a statement.

The two companies will expand their partnership from distribution of WMG’s recording and publishing catalogue to collaboration on promoting WMG’s talent, who will benefit from dedicated marketing support by NetEase Cloud Music to strengthen and grow their relationships with Chinese audiences.

By leveraging NetEase’s innovative social platform and deep understanding of Chinese youth culture, we’re building lifelong fanbases for our artists in this important and fast-growing market Robert Kyncl

With NetEase Cloud Music’s focus on interactive community experiences, the renewed partnership will target multimedia content collaboration beyond audio streaming, in order to create a more immersive experience for fans.

Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, said: “China is a vital part of the global music ecosystem, and our continued partnership with NetEase Cloud Music is key to our mission to maximise our artists’ reach in the region. By leveraging NetEase’s innovative social platform and deep understanding of Chinese youth culture, we’re building lifelong fanbases for our artists in this important and fast-growing market.”

William Ding, CEO of NetEase Cloud Music, added: “We’re delighted to extend our successful collaboration with Warner Music Group. NetEase Cloud Music has always been the platform of choice for young users to discover and share great music, and to interact with artists. Together with WMG, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of how music is experienced, ensuring that the world’s premium music is accessible to our users.”





