Christopher "Tricky" Stewart signs BMG publishing deal

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart has signed a new global publishing administration agreement with BMG.

Stewart was most recently inducted into the 2026 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and currently serves as chairman of the Recording Academy’s Atlanta Chapter and co-chair of its Songwriters & Composers Wing.

The five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer has helped shape the sound of contemporary pop, R&B and hip-hop across three decades.

His catalogue includes Rihanna’s Umbrella, Beyoncé’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Justin Bieber’s Baby, Mariah Carey’s Touch My Body and Tyla’s global breakout hit Water, among many others.

Stewart has six Hot 100 No. 1 singles and 18 Top 10 records, as well as more than two billion Spotify streams in 2025 alone.

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart said: “In today’s music landscape, where the value of music and its creators is too often diminished, it was important for me to partner with a company like BMG. Seeing the incredible songwriters, producers, and artists on their roster reaffirmed that this was the right home.

“Working alongside Tab Nkhereanye and Monti Olson has always been a winning formula for me, and having my longtime creative partner and genius, The-Dream, under the same roof makes this chapter even more special. I’m excited to begin this next run together and looking forward to everything we’ll accomplish.”

Tricky Stewart is one of the rare creators whose work is both timeless and constantly forward moving Monti Olson

Monti Olson, BMG EVP, head of publishing, North America, said: “Tricky Stewart is one of the rare creators whose work is both timeless and constantly forward moving. His songs have defined cultural moments, launched careers, and shaped the sound of popular music at the highest level. We are honored to welcome him to BMG and support the next chapter of his extraordinary creative journey.”

Stewart has written and produced for a wide-ranging list of artists including Mary J Blige, Ciara, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Alicia Keys and BTS.

His creative reach also spans film and television, including work as executive music producer on films such as Burlesque and The Lorax, as well as his recent work on Alicia Keys’ Lifeline for The Colour Purple.

Recent career highlights include co-producing and co-writing Beyoncé’s Break My Soul, executive producing Muni Long’s 2024 album, and crafting records for P1Harmony. In 2024, he oversaw and curated the BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.

He served as president of A&R at Epic Records and has discovered and developed influential talent including The-Dream, Frank Ocean and Ester Dean.

PHOTO: (L-R) Judi Acosta-Stewart (RZ3 Recordings), Monti Olson (BMG), Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Mark E Stewart (RZ3 Recordings)