CMAT heading for silver sales status with Top 10 breakthrough album as summer touring continues

CMAT continues to build on her Top 10 breakthrough with Euro-Country (AWAL).

The Irish star, whose full name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, debuted at No.2 with the album in October 2025. Euro-Country has now amassed consumption of 57,069 units (Official Charts Company).

With continued streaming as she continues summer touring, the album is on course to be certified silver (60,000 units) in the coming weeks. CMAT this week closed the Eden Sessions with the final performance of this year’s series (pictured).

The impact of CMAT and Euro-Country was acknowledged at the Music Week Awards 2026 in the PR Campaign category, which was awarded to Overheard PR.

“It's testament to the fantastic record that Ciara released – it transcended genre,” said Dan McCormick, director at Overheard PR. “It was popular across the press landscape. She is such a fantastic interviewee – she was so appealing to press people across the board.”

CMAT is continuing with the Euro-Country campaign, including a show at The Piece Hall in Halifax (July 17). She plays festival dates in the UK (including End Of The Road), Europe and North America, followed by support slots with Brandi Carlile in the US and Canada.

McCormick praised the effort CMAT has put into the successful campaign for this album.

“She worked so hard, she was incredible,” he said. “I've never worked an artist who is so savvy with the media and so astute with how she speaks to them, and she she's got such an incredible story behind her. The record itself was so political and it touched so many different places.”

Click here to read Music Week’s CMAT cover feature.

PHOTO: CMAT performing at the Eden Sessions (credit: Kathryn Nichols)